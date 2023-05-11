Buhari And Sanwo-Olu Are Afraid Of Tinubu Because Of The Ambode Situation – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has claimed that the support President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu give to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu does not come from a place of love.

Omokri claimed that Tinubu uses fear to control his minions.

The media personality noted that what has stopped Sanwo-Olu and his likes from rebelling against Tinubu is the fear of meeting the same fate as former Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Omokri subsequently called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join forces with the Labour Party (LP) and seize control of the National Assembly so as to limit Tinubu’s influence.

Speaking via Instagram, the political analyst wrote, “Let us remember that Tinubu is a gangster. A known drug lord. He is vulnerable. He has his Achilles heel. And Tinubu’s sword of Damocles is the fear that he uses, like satan, to control his kingdom. Not all of the people in his patronage network kowtow to him because of love. Buhari does not love Tinubu. Sanwoolu would love to be free of Tinubu. Many members of the SW caucus of the APC are eager to be rid of his overbearing yoke.

“What stops them from rebelling against him is Tinubu’s ability to give them the Ambode treatment.

“That is where the PDP comes in. We must be the antidote to his fear. We must provide hope to the judiciary, and his minions that it is possible to clip Tinubu’s wings.

“And the way to do this is by working with the Labour Party and all other opposition parties to seize control of who becomes what in the upcoming National Assembly. We can do it. Kwankwaso has got his coveted revenge against Ganduje in Kano and no longer needs Tinubu. He should be able to put l national interest above any other now.

“Erdogan did it to Fethullah Gülen, and we can do it to Tinubu.

“A united opposition poised to take control of the NASS will embolden the judiciary to stand up to Tinubu, and make them the true last hope of the Nigerian people.”