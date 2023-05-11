Atiku Storms Court For Hearing Of His Petition Against Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday attended the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

Atiku is in court to observe proceedings in the case he filed to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Vice President and the PDP are contesting the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the presidential election.

Atiku is seeking, among other things, the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He emerged the second in the presidential election which was held on the 25th of February, 2023.

The pre-hearing session of the petition was scheduled to continue before Justice Haruna Tsammani-led’s five-member panel.

Naija News gathered that Atiku was accompanied by friends and well-wishers, including the PDP’s governorship candidate for the upcoming Kogi State election, Senator Dino Melaye.

Atiku arrived at the courtroom around 8:35 am. He has also filed an application for live coverage of the day-to-day proceedings on his petition.