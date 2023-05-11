Bayern Munich CEO Says Osimhen Does Not Deserve €150 Million Price Tag

The chief executive of Bayern Munich, Oliver Kahn, believes that buying Victor Osimhen for €150 million will be a hazardous decision for the Bavarians despite the Nigerian’s good Serie A stats this season.

The Nigerian striker has been enjoying the best of form so far in the 2022-2023 season, helping Napoli win their first Scudetto in 33 years and making history by being the first Nigerian player to win the Serie A title.

Osimhen is currently the highest goalscorer in the Italian Serie A this season with 23 goals. He is the first African to score 47 goals in the history of the Serie A.

Due to his superb form, a series of European heavyweights have been monitoring the progress of the 24-year-old Nigerian international.

The German champions are also among the clubs that have been keeping an eye on the prolific Nigerian international to buy him in the summer.

Amid that, Oliver Kahn believes that Osimhen’s asking price is exorbitant and that the player is not deserving of such a huge amount of transfer fee.

“When it’s about such a fee, we have to ask the question, does the player give you a guarantee for this money?” Kahn told SportBild.

“That would definitely be a big risk.”

On the other hand, the owner of Napoli, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has informed the supporters of the club that he has no plans to sell Osimhen this summer and that contract negotiations have already begun with Osimhen’s representatives.