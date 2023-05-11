Babcock University Reacts As Hackers Threaten To Release Students’ Sensitive Information

The management of Babcock University has confirmed that the school’s portal has been compromised by hackers.

Naija News reports that the hackers released a statement, recounting how they had alerted the school in the past about some loopholes in their website.

The unknown individuals claimed to be in possession of the personal details of students, parents and guardians, alumni, bank details, card details, and addresses.

They further said that the website was not protected when the school’s security engineers worked on the last alert issued and the passwords were not changed.

The hackers threatened to leak all information in their possession unless their demands are met.

The school in a statement confirmed that the institution has come under serious cyber attacks lately and the management has issued a memo to inform students.

It also debunked claims that the hackers were in possession of some personal information adding they are inaccessible to the school information.

Yahoo Boy Dressed As Female

In other news, some operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have nabbed one Owoseni Gabriel, who posed as a woman to evade arrest.

Gabriel was arrested alongside 32 others on May 2, 2023 at the Iyana Ipaja axis of Lagos for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The anti-graft agency noted that their arrest came following credible intelligence received by the Commission on the activities of some young boys involved in computer-related fraud.