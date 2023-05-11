APC Zoning Crisis: NWC Members Have Realised Their Mistake – Party Source

As more controversies trail the zoning arrangement of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), speculations have emerged that the party’s National Working Committee(NWC) has regretted their actions.

Naija News understands that a party source confided in The Punch saying members of the APC NWC have realised their mistake of naming consensus candidates.

The source said the NWC said it should have just zoned without naming any candidate.

According to the source, the only thing the President-elect, Bola Tinubu is interested in is for the leaders of the two chambers to be produced, and he has been briefed on the error made.

The source further stated that, ‘’The NWC realised they made a mistake by naming individuals. They should just have zoned. The President-elect has also been briefed on the error made by NWC. Whatever happens, the President-elect is only interested in the APC producing the leadership of the two chambers, not individuals.’’

Recall that the APC had on Monday named former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio (South-South)as Senate President for the 10th National Assembly and Barau Jibrin from the North-West was picked as his deputy.

Also in the House of Representatives, the APC endorsed Tajudeen Abass from the North-West as the Speaker and Benjamin Kalu from the South-East as deputy.