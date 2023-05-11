APC Presidential Campaign Council Member Gunned Down In Imo

In a shocking incident, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Imo State, Capt. Tony Enoch has been murdered.

Enoch, a retired military officer and kinsman of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, was killed in the governor’s hometown, Oru East Local Government Area.

The APC chieftain, who also served as the Coordinator for the Grow Orlu Project, a political initiative of the Senator-elect of the Imo West Senatorial District, Osita Izunaso, was reportedly killed while returning from an APC Stakeholders meeting held at the Oru- East council headquarters.

According to Daily Trust, the gunmen after murdering him near Awomama Technical School in Oru-East, placed his body in the trunk of his car.

An eyewitness in the community shared that Enoch was ambushed by his attackers, who forced him to stop his car before he was shot dead.

Enoch was reportedly shot in the head three times and left in the trunk of his car, where blood traces were found under the abandoned vehicle.

The state police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, speaking on the incident with the platform said he has not received information about the incident.

He assured that he would investigate the matter and provide an update.