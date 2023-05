After Supreme Court Victory, Adeleke Sends Message To Those Who Didn’t Vote For Him

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke says he would be the leader of all in the state including those who didn’t vote for him or support his ambition.

According to Adeleke, he has forgiven all those who offended him or went overboard in their political opposition towards him and he would be the Governor for all.

Naija News reports according to a statement on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed that Governor Adeleke made the declaration while speaking separately at the palaces of the Timi of Ede, Oba Adesola Lawal, and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun when he paid them courtesy visits.

The Osun State Governor submitted that with the affirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court, the focus is on the welfare of the people and how to move the state forward.

Adeleke also appreciated the royal fathers for supporting him.

He said, “I am now a governor for all. For those who didn’t vote for me, I have no grudges against them. That’s the beauty of democracy.

“I have forgiven all those that offended me in our quest to serve our people. Even though some went overboard, engaged in an overbearing attitude, and were destructive towards the cause we believed in.

“All those have now been left behind. The victory God granted us has overwhelmed whatever anybody might have done to me in the past. The goal now is how to move Osun forward. They initially said most of the applaudable projects we embarked on when we started our administration were because of the 2023 general election, but interestingly, we’ve never stopped delivering on projects in the state so far.

“I want to assure our royal fathers and the good people of Osun that distraction is over. We will not disappoint you. We have the authority and power now, we will use it justly for the progress of this state and the welfare of the people.”

In his remarks, the Ataoja of Osogbo Oba Olaonipekun said Adeleke had started his administration brilliantly and should continue to deliver good governance for the people of the state.

“You have started your administration brilliantly and I’m impressed with the steps you’re taking each day in the delivery of good governance for the people of our state. With my royal authority, I hereby endorse you for another term in office and continuity of the government you’re heading in the state,” Ataoja said.

Similarly, the Timi of Ede, Oba Lawal, pledged to constantly support the Governor and pray for the success of his administration.

He said, “I want to be the father of a Governor for eight years of two consecutive uninterrupted terms.

“By this, I will continually be giving constant reminders of what to be done and what’s best for the people, which will ensure the reality of this. No matter the challenges, your government will succeed and your continuity in office is certain. You have my royal endorsement for your administration.”