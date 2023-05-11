Adeboye: The Disrespect Your Statement Has Caused Is Also The Will Of God – Aisha Yesufu

Popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has weighed in on the Obidients verbal attacks on the General Overseer of the Redeemer Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye.

Recall that Adeboye had said that Nigeria would prosper under the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The clergyman said Tinubu can fix Nigeria with God’s help.

Adeboye, represented by his Special Assistant, Pastor Dele Balogun stated this at the monthly Thanksgiving service at the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta.

He said: “Let us pray for the incoming government that God will support it and give it the Grace to do the right tthingThank God the president-elect has promised to fix Nigeria. If God helps him, Nigeria will prosper in his hands.”

However, Adeboye’s statement did not sit well with Obidients who berated the clergyman for showing support for the President-elect’s incoming administration.

Reacting to the attacks on Adeboye, Yesufu took to her Twitter handle to justify the vituperations against the cleric.

Speaking via Twitter, the activist insisted that anyone who tell Nigerians to accept the 2023 elections as the will of God should get ready for the insults that comes with it.

She wrote, “Anyone who comes out to tell Nigerians that they should take the 2023 election as the will of God should also be ready to take the ‘disrespect’ (as they call it) as also the will of God.”