2023 Federation Cup: Top NPFL Clubs Crash Out In Round Of 32

The 2023 Federation Cup has produced a lot of surprises that some of the heavyweight clubs in the competition have ended their campaign in the round of 32.

Some of the big names that lost out of the round of 32 teams include Enyimba of Aba, Akwa United, and Shooting Stars of Ibadan. Interestingly, all these clubs are doing well in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and are on the verge of qualifying for this season’s Super 6.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Wednesday, Enyimba who have won the Federation Cup four times ended their journey in the tournament with a 3-2 defeat via penalties at the hands of Plateau United.

The tie was settled through penalties after Plateau United came from 2 goals down to draw 2-2 after regulation time.

Nigerian National League side Warri Wolves stunned Shooting Stars 4-3 on penalties at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri to progress to the next round.

Nassarawa United who were recently relegated from the NPFL, return to winning ways in the Federation Cup by beating DMD FC 3-2 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

Bendel Insurance continued with their unbeaten run this season as they knocked out Ahudiya FC 1-0 in Calabar.

More so, Micheal Olalusi scored twice to hand Sunshine Stars of Akure a 2-0 victory over Standard FC at the Lokoja center to qualify the Ondo-state-owned club for the tournament’s round of 16.