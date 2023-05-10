VIDEO: KCee, EMoney Gift Bundles Of Cash To MC Oluomo

The Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, recently paid a visit to Nigerian singer, KCee and his brother, Emoney.

Naija News reports that Yoruba Nollywood actor, Lege Miami, shared the video of the visit via his Instagram page.

In the video, KCee was seen showering praises on MC Oluomo as he held a small tray filled with bundles of N500 notes and a case of wine.

According to the Limpopo crooner, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain is a great and powerful man.

He noted that the bundles of cash inside the tray were little but it is needed as well as the drink because it is a tradition.

KCee added they were celebrating MC Oluomo’s presence in their home because he is highly welcome, while Lege Miami was seen interjecting with words of praise for EMoney, KCee, and MC Oluomo.

In his words: “We need to put some little cash in a tray like this, no matter how little, that’s how we do. Then a drink.

“MC you are a powerful man, you’re a great man and we celebrate your presence in our home, you guys are highly welcome.”

Lege captioned the video: “With the OG Before IG gang @iam_emoney1 @iam_kcee @kingmcoluomo”