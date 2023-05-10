‘Tinubu To Earn 1.2 Million Monthly As President’

The Executive Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Shehu on Wednesday disclosed that the Nigerian President’s monthly salary is N1.2 million, while Governors earn N1.1 million.

Unless the proposed review of the Remuneration Act for elected and designated public officials is passed into law before President Muhamamdu Buhari’s administration ends on May 29, President-elect Bola Tinubu will receive the same salary package.

Shehu revealed that some heads of Federal Government agencies earn higher monthly salaries than the president and governors, asserting that no public servant should earn more than the president or state governors.

He made these statements at the Economic Confidential public lecture and book presentation in Abuja, organized by Economic Confidential, Publishers of PR Nigeria, and Economy Digest.

The RMAFC Chairman said, “The salary of Mr President is N1.2 million a month. I’m sure some MDAs heads earn N5 million and some N2 million a month. No public servant in Nigeria should earn more than Mr President and the governor of a state.

“Elected National Assembly members earn N12 million and N8 million respectively. All those monies some people alluded to are not their salary.

“They have operational costs and other expenses added to it. These monies were put into it by the National Assembly as logistics and they are paid from the system.

“We don’t have the power to checkmate that. Only the Nigerian public can challenge that.”

Shehu also noted that the salaries of political office holders and other designated public and judicial office holders were last reviewed in 2008, indicating that a review is overdue.

Additionally, he mentioned that revenue from solid minerals is now being shared, with 13 per cent derivation paid to solid minerals-producing states, as is the case with oil-producing states.