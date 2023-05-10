Tinubu: Ndoma-Egba Reacts To Interim Government Plot

Former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba has said Nigerians canvassing for an Interim National Government after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari are clueless.

Naija News reports that the former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) made this known during an interview with reporters in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) had raised an alarm of a plot to install an interim government and stop the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, from being inaugurated as the president.

But according to Ndoma-Egba, there is no provision in the country’s Constitution for an interim government, and those calling for such a move have no constitutional justification.

He said: “There is no provision in our Constitution for an interim government. It is not mentioned anywhere in our Constitution. It is not conceived anywhere in our Constitution. It is not contemplated anywhere in our Constitution. It is not provided for anywhere in our Constitution. So on what basis, on what constitutional grounds will it be standing? The Constitution proclaims itself as supreme. So there is no constitutional justification for all these calls they are making.”

Speaking further, Ndoma-Egba expressed optimism that things will be better in the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He added: “We are moving into the new dispensation with renewed hope, which is the mantra of the incoming President, that things will get better, that Nigerians will feel better in every aspect of their national life. Whether it is security, economy, or opportunities.

“And that we will begin to feel like Nigerians once again. That we will have a country where tribe nor religion will not make any difference. Therefore, as we go into the new dispensation, we do so with that natural tendency of having renewed hope.”