This Is The Only Quality I Want From My Partner – BBNaija’s Neo Makes Disclosure

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo Akpofure has opened up on the only trait he wants in his partner.

Speaking via a Tiktok video on his Instagram page, the reality TV star explained that all he wants from his partner is honesty.

Akpofure insisted that if he chooses to date someone he would put honesty above love.

He said he wouldn’t break up over an argument or leave a relationship because of grudges his partner carried over from previous relationships, provided his partner is honest.

He said, “If we date, it’s actually loyalty over love.

“I’m not leaving over an argument. I’m not leaving because you still have unhealed wounds. I’m not leaving because you messed up. I’m not leaving because sometimes you said the wrong things. I’m not leaving because no one showed you how to properly communicate.

“We learn together. Just always be honest with me. That’s all I ask.”

Naija News recalls that while in the BBNaija house Akpofure had gotten into a relationship with his fellow housemate, Vee.

However, the duo later broke up. In an interview, Vee disclosed that she and her ex ended the relationship on a mutual ground.