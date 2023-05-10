Peter Obi Attends Presidential Election Tribunal Hearing

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi was in court on Wednesday for the sitting of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Naija News reports that the presidential election tribunal had fixed today for the hearing of LP and Obi’s petition against the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the former Governor of Anambra State had filed a suit before the court to challenge the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

However, the LP flagbearer was accompanied to the court by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, and some members of the LP Presidential Campaign Council.

The proceeding is been ruled by a panel of five Justices, which include Justices Haruna Tsammani, Stephen Adah, Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, and Abbah Mohammed.

Justice Tsammani while speaking in court on Monday stressed the panel’s commitment to a fair outcome and urged lawyers to avoid dramatic statements.

He requested cooperation, as the case is time-sensitive, and asked lawyers to refrain from submitting unnecessary applications that would delay the court.