PDP Reacts To Adeleke’s Supreme Court Victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the ruling of the Supreme Court affirming the election of Senator Ademola Adeleke as Governor of Osun State.

In a statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the opposition party said the verdict of the apex court was the ultimate triumph of the will of the Osun people as expressed at the polling units.

The PDP also congratulated Senator Adeleke on his victory and urged him to continue to provide the dividends of democracy to the people of Osun State.

The statement reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates the Governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over his victory at the Supreme Court which upheld his election as the duly elected governor of the state at the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

“The judgment of the apex court has further restored the confidence Nigerians repose in the institution of the judiciary and the hope for the sustenance of democracy in our country.

“The PDP commends the Supreme Court for its courage in upholding justice and reaffirming the saying that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.”

Naija News earlier reported that the apex court on Tuesday affirmed Adeleke, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election, as the Osun Governor.

The five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Adeleke as governor of Osun state.

In the judgement read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that Oyetola failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of overvoting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The panel also unanimously held that the failure of the election tribunal in Osun to consider the preliminary objections raised by Adeleke and the PDP at the trial level amounted to the detail of a fair hearing and rendered the entire proceeding nullity.