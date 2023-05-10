Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Buhari’s Absence (Photos)

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Osinbajo presided over the meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari, who travelled to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of King Charles III and for medical treatment.

Buhari is said to still remain in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, on the order of his dentist, who has started attending to his dentition problem.

Spotted at the meeting today were the Secretary to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Others were the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora; FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello; and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, among others.

Also at the meeting were Special Assistants and Special Advisers to the President and Vice President.

