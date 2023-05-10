Napoli President In Talks To Extend Osimhen’s Contract

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is in contract negotiations with Victor Osimhen’s representatives, according to the official radio station of the club.

Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli frequently obtains the information that is given to Napoli’s directors thanks to a specific arrangement they have with the club. Hence, it is regarded as the club’s official radio station.

It was revealed this week that De Laurentiis was in direct communication with Osimhen’s representatives to set out a new deal after they won their first Serie A title in 33 years last Thursday.

With 23 goals in 28 Serie A games this season, the 24-year-old, whose price tag is well over €100 million, is on pace to be named Capocannoniere, Serie A top scorer.

Recall that French club Lille sold Osimhen to Napoli in September 2020, for a total of €75 million plus add-ons after signing a contract that will expire on June 30, 2025.

Due to his exceptional performance since joining the Italians three years ago, the Nigerian international has been connected with some of the finest teams in the world, including Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea.

De Laurentiis has repeatedly told fans that he has no intention of selling Osimhen this summer. To back that up with action, the Italian veteran movie producer wants to tie him to a more lucrative and lengthier contract ahead of the coming transfer window.