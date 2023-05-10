Judy Austin Sends Message To Haters, Addresses Their Criticism

Nollywood actress and second wife of controversial actor, Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has addressed her critics following a recent video shared on her social media pages.

Recall, Yul had shared a video of his second wife, Judy Austin’s childbirth testimony on social media, while his first wife, May Edochie is still mourning the death of her first son.

Judy had on Sunday in a trending video on social media shared the thanksgiving video of her son’s birth with the actor.

Also in the clip, Judy spoke about her trials as Yul Edochie’s second wife

The video, however, received backlashes, as both fans and celebrities alike rained curses on the actress.

Reacting to the backlash in a Facebook video posted by her husband, Judy appreciated her critics for their insults and curses.

According to the actress, their insults and curses is the reason why God is blessing her.

She also extended appreciation to those who have stood by her during these tough times

She said: “I want to thank my fans and friends from all over the world, those who know me personally and those who don’t for standing by me, for loving me for defending me. Even without knowing me personally. It’s not easy, it’s really not easy, so I want to appreciate all of you. Thank you for loving me unconditionally, supporting me, praying for me, and wishing me well. I and my family thank you and I want to pray for you in return that what you are asking for God will fulfill it. Without you guys, I wouldn’t be here.

“To the people who hate me, curse me, or attack me without knowing anything about me, I want to say thank you. I want to say a very big thank you, without your curses, God wouldn’t be blessing me as much as he is blessing me now. Without your curses, I wouldn’t have come this far in life. So I am making it a duty to thank you for trolling me every day and by so doing giving God the reason to bless me every day without me working for it, without me lifting a finger. So I thank you.

“I don’t hate you all, instead, I love you. God said we should love one another, even those that are attacking us, fighting us, persecuting us, we should love them. I love you and have nothing against you from the bottom of my heart. All these insults and attacks you have laid on me will return to you as blessings”.