Iconic American Singer Reveals His Greatest Anti-Aging Secret At 73

Iconic American singer, Lionel Richie, has revealed his anti-aging secrets after fans praised his youthful appearance at the King’s coronation concert last week.

The singer had joined Tiwa Savage and other global artistes at the Windsor Castle in a concert to mark King Charles III’S coronation last week.

Following his appearance, some of his fans noted that the pop and soul icon was looking as young as ever.

A fan had written, “How is Lionel Richie 73, he looks so young?”

Another suggested the hit maker’s appearance was due to a lot of surgeries.

However, the 73-year-old said he will never undergo plastic surgery because it sucks and can go wrong. He added that God might not recognize him after the surgery.

“Plastic surgery locks you in for that year, while you recover and after that, you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there. You try and back to reset, and you can’t.”

Speaking on his best anti-aging secrets, he revealed that they include, water, sweat, and s3x.

The singer who has been in a relationship with 33-year-old model, Lisa Parigi for over a year, added that he also avoids eating too much red meat.