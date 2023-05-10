FG To Enroll Sudan Returnee Students Into Universities 

Efforts have commenced by the Federal Government to integrate students who were evacuated from Sudan into universities across the countries.

Naija News reports that the Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, led others to meet with the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, at the Board’s Headquarters, Bwari, Abuja, late Tuesday to discuss modalities for integrating the affected students into tertiary institutions in the country.

It was learnt that the JAMB Registrar, in his response to the request, pledged to render assistance to the returnee students.

He said “What we will do is that we will provide the necessary infrastructure, the necessary enablement to make you accommodate or return these candidates (students) to our educational system.”

He said : “We must thank NIDCOM for making efforts that the students are brought into the Nigerian university system and we have given the Commission the process and procedure.

“There are procedures (for transfer of students); the transcript, the rules and regulations, and that nobody should be under any illusion, believe that Nigerian universities will award certificate with less than two years stay and residency in the university, and the procedure is done legitimately and properly with the cooperation of the National Universities Commission and the individual institution.

“The guideline from JAMB has already been handed over to the chairperson of the Commission.”

Oloyede, however warned the affected students not to tread the path of those who returned to the country over a year ago as a result of Ukraine’s war but refused to comply with the stipulated procedures that would have ensured they continue their academic programmes seamlessly in Nigerian universities.