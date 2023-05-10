DJ Cuppy Speaks On Having A Baby Soon

Nigerian Disc Jockey and singer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has declared that she is not ready to have her own baby.

DJ Cuppy is in love with a Britain professional boxer, Ryan Taylor. She recently relocated from her home country, Nigeria to live in Dubai with her fiance, Taylor.

This happened months after their engagement, Naija News reports. However, while sharing a photo of herself carrying a baby girl on social media, DJ Cuppy noted that she is not ready to carry her baby.

The entertainer stressed that although she loves kids so much, she’s not yet ready to be a mother.

“I love kids, but defooooo not ready for my own yet,” she said.

There were speculations earlier that DJ Cuppy was pregnant for Taylor. The rumours started after she shared a video capturing her dancing with a protruding belly on her Instagram page.

Responding to the speculation in the comments section, Cuppy wrote: “No, I just have a BELLLLLLLLY.”

Meanwhile, in another post earlier, DJ Cuppy urged fans not to be deceived by those who downplay the value of money.

Naija News reports that the billionaire’s daughter made this known in a post via her Twitter page while relishing her recent vacation.

The ‘Jalato’ crooner maintained that taking rest is very important and there is nothing compared to the feeling of being surrounded by inspiration.

DJ Cuppy added it’s very important to have money and people should not allow themselves to be deceived.

She wrote, “Travel reminds me how important self-love is. Taking time for rest is ESSENTIAL, and there’s NOTHING like the feeling of being surrounded by INSPIRATION.

“In short… having money HELPS. For SURE. Don’t let ANYONE lie to you.”