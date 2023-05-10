Breaking: President Buhari To Stay One Extra Week In London For Dental Treatment

President Muhammadu Buhari will spend an extra week in London, United Kingdom, where he is receiving dental care.

In a statement on Tuesday, the President’s adviser, Femi Adesina, said Buhari “will remain in London, the United Kingdom, for an additional week, based on the advice of his dentist, who has started attending to him.”

According to Adesina, the specialist wants to see President Buhari in five more days to complete a procedure that has already begun.

The President initially travelled to the UK to attend the coronation of King Charles III and was expected to return home early this week.

Naija News had earlier reported that Buhari last Wednesday, May 3 join other world leaders invited to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, respectively.

President Buhari also participated in the Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries held on Friday.

The President was accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd), the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other senior government officials.