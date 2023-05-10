Fire Breaks Out At Nigerian Air Force Base In FCT

Panic ensued on Wednesday morning as fire engulfed buildings within the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base on Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory.

The cause of the fire at the military base, located next to the Nigerian Correctional Service National Headquarters, is still undetermined.

According to Punch, the prompt intervention of Federal Fire Service operatives is working to put out the fire.

The Head of Operations for FFF FCT, Amiola Adebayo in an interview with the platform stated that firefighters were diligently working to extinguish the blaze completely.

Adebayo explained that the cause of the fire outbreak could not be confirmed yet, but a statement would be released once their investigation was concluded.

He said, “The fire gutted part of the NAF Base, and our men are here putting out the fire, and we’re working hard to completely quench the fire.

“However, I can’t confirm the cause of the fire outbreak yet, but we’ll put out a statement once our findings are concluded.”