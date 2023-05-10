Court Stops NBC From Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from imposing fines on broadcast stations in the country.

Ruling on Wednesday, Justice James Omotosho voided the N500,000 fines imposed by the NBC on 45 broadcast stations on March 1, 2019.

According to Justice Omotosho, the NBC, not being a court of law, lacked power to impose sanctions as punishment on alleged erring broadcast stations.

He held that the NBC Code, on which the commission relies to impose sanction, is in conflict with Section 6 of the Constitution that vested judicial power in the court of law.

The judge said the court would not sit idle and watch a body imposing fine arbitrarily without recourse to the law.

He added that the commission did not comply with the law when it sat as a complainant and at the same time, a court and a judge on its own case.

The judgment was on a suit marked:FHC/ABJ/CS/1386/2021 filed by a group, the Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda.