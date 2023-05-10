Ayogu Eze, Five Others Confirmed As RMAFC Federal Commissioners

Senate has confirmed the appointment of Ayogu Eze (Enugu) and five others as Federal Commissioners for the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Naija News learnt that their confirmation follows the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs at plenary on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the five others confirmed as Federal Commissioners of RMAFC include; Peter Opara (Imo) Hauwa Umar Aliyu (Jigawa), and Rakiya Tanko Haruna (Kebbi).

Others that were confirmed were Ismail Mohammed (Kwara) and Kolade Abimbola (Oyo).

Similarly, the Senate also at plenary confirmed the appointment of Mr Abdu Abubakar as Non-Executive Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

His confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions.

This platform also understands that the Senate Six bills scaled first reading including, Federal Road Commission Training Institutions Establishment Bill 2023, National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies Establishment Bill 2023, Federal Medical Centre Ibeji-Lekki, Lagos State Establishment Bill, 2023 among others.

Senate as well adopted the report of the Committee on Public Accounts on annual reports of the Auditor-General for the Federation, on the accounts of the Federation for 2017 and 2018 among others.