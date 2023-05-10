10th NASS: Why I Was Nominated As Deputy Speaker – Kalu

The lawmaker representing Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State, Benjamin Kalu, says he was chosen as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly in the spirit of inclusion.

He made this known in a chat with reporters on Tuesday night after the closed-door meeting of the Joint Task–10th Assembly, a coalition of members-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition parties in the House of Representatives.

Kalu said the ruling party has started the strategy for the 2027 general elections by making sure that they have a foot in the South Eastern region.

He added that the decision of the party to choose him as the deputy speaker was to include the South Easterners in the structure of the incoming Bola Tinubu government.

Kalu noted that he felt good and highly delighted that the ruling party considered him to go for the deputy speaker position.

He said, “The party has started the strategy for the 2027 elections by making sure that they have a foot in the south-eastern region. What they have done with this nomination is in the spirit of inclusion.

“The South-East is going to feel the power of cohesion and national loyalty. It is going to be driven by virtue of this that has taken place. It was a wise decision to include the south-easterners in the structure of the government that is being formed.”

The House of Reps spokesman noted that it is the responsibility of a ruling party to set up the architecture of the government in order to achieve the set national objectives.

He added: “And I’m sure, by making sure that everybody embraces that national objective, it will help them achieve it faster.

“The architecture that is being displayed by the APC “is an all-inclusive architecture and my people in the South-East are delighted that they have been considered.

“It will change the dynamics come 2027, because an energetic young man who believes in the party, in the supremacy of the party, and loyalty to the party, has been called up to stand on the platform to energise the zone for progress, unity and prosperity of the nation. And that I pledge we will do.”