10th NASS Leadership: APC’s Zoning Is An Exercise In Futility – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has described the zoning of principal offices of the 10th National Assembly by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as an exercise in futility.

Naija News recalls that the APC had on Monday zoned the Senate Presidency position to the South-South (Godswill Akpabio), Deputy Senate President to North-West (Jibrin Barau), Speakership to North-West (Tajudeen Abbas) and Deputy Speaker to South-East (Benjamin Kalu).

In an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, LP Spokesman, Obiora Ifoh, said the APC’s decision to zone the principal offices of the 10th legislature is a waste of time.

The LP spokesman stated that members-elect of the opposition parties who are in the majority will ultimately decide who will be their principal officers

Ifoh also expressed confidence that the opposition lawmakers will use their numerical strength to assert themselves to give Nigerians a leadership that will be truly representative.

He said, “The APC has made its pronouncement which is within its right when speaking to its members.

“Our members and members of other opposition parties who together form the majority are not bound by the APC’s decision as such, they will vote for men and women with capacity who are genuinely committed to the Nigeria project. For us in the Labour Party, our members elect have committed to putting Nigeria and Nigerians first in all that they do.”