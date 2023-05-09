‘Wike Helped In Enthroning Tinubu, He Is Welcome To APC’

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Okocha has declared that the party would welcome Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike if he decides to join the APC.

Okocha reiterated the role played by Wike in ensuring the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, if the Governor wishes to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he is welcome to join the APC.

“Today, Governor Wike is one of those who is helping in the enthronement of our president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If Governor Wike wants to come to the All Progressives Congress, we will welcome him. But one thing is clear, I don’t think Nigeria wants to be a one-party country,” Okocha said while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Speaking further, the APC chieftain, said though he is not an apologist of the Rivers State governor, Wike has done great in terms of infrastructural developments in Rivers State.

Okocha said, “I am not an apologist of Governor Wike, but on physical infrastructure development in Rivers State, Governor Wike is the best.”

He added that the APC governorship candidate in the state for the 2023 polls, Tonye Cole, did not make any financial contributions towards the party’s presidential campaign rally in the state.