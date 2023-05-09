Why You Should Not Become A Public Figure If You Don’t Have Money – BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, Doyin David, has shared her thoughts on the challenges of keeping up with the celebrity lifestyle.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star in a post shared on Twitter said the public figure lifestyle is very expensive and advised those yearning for the celebrity lifestyle to have a solid support system and financial resources before getting into the space.

According to Doyin, being a public figure requires a significant amount of money to maintain a certain lifestyle.

She wrote: “I’ll tell you this much….the public figure lifestyle is damn expensive! Long story short….do not get into this space if you don’t have money or a solid support system. You need money to make money”

BBNaija’s Doyin Ridicules Whitmoney

Meanwhile, Doyin, recently slammed her colleague, Whitemoney, over a statement made during a recent podcast with media personality, Nedu.

Naija News reports that trouble started after Whitemoney claimed that females who participated in the reality TV show begged him to introduce them to his brands and business partners, which he alleged to be a means of seeking his support for ‘hookups’.

Whitemoney also reiterated his controversial statement that ladies do not fancy a broke man and queried his colleague, Doyin, who faulted him over his statement.

In response, Doyin in a post via Instagram, literally made a mockery of Whitemoney as she recalled what transpired between them in the past.

According to the reality TV star, the only help she received from Whitmeoney was his manager’s contact.

She further mocked Whitemoney’s complexion as well as his sanity.