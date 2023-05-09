Why Wizkid Is My Biggest Motivation – Lojay

Popular Nigerian singer, Lekan Osifeso Jnr, better known as Lojay, has identified Grammy-award winning singer, Wizkid as his role model because of how he influenced his musical style.

The Monalisa crooner in a recent interview with Silverbird said that he has been a fan of Wizkid since childhood.

He described Wizkid as his biggest inspiration in the industry, adding that he influenced his musical style.

Lojay said, “I will say my biggest inspiration is, probably, Wizkid.

“He really played a big part in how I wanted to make music and when I was growing up, I was really a big fan of Wizkid. I’m still a fan to be honest.”

It would be recalled that Lojay recently recounted how his ex-girlfriend stabbed him twice and smashed a kettle on his head over an argument.

Lojay while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of the On The Radar podcast disclosed that his ex stabbed him with a fork, and smashed his head with a kettle during a fierce altercation.

He said he was trying to make their relationship work, but tension escalated between him and his ex which led to a physical altercation.

He said: “It was just like a really rough time in our relationship and things were just running out of control. It had become really toxic for both of us. But we were trying to make it [the relationship] work.

“On a particular day, we had an argument. It got heated and I tried to leave the room, then she was like, I’m not going to leave the room. She locked the door and put the keys away.



“And I was trying to reach the door again. No, I think she was trying to lock the door and I tried to grab her. I was holding her from the back like, stop, stop! Next thing, she stabbed me on my chest. I was trying to process the shock and then she tried to stab me again and I blocked it with my hand.