‘Well Deserved Victory’ – Fintiri Hails Adeleke On Supreme Court Judgement

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has congratulated his Osun State counterpart, Ademola Adeleke on his election victory at the Supreme Court.

Naija News earlier reported that the apex court on Tuesday affirmed Adeleke, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election, as the Osun Governor.

The five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Adeleke as governor of Osun state.

In the judgement read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that Oyetola failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of overvoting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The panel also unanimously held that the failure of the election tribunal in Osun to consider the preliminary objections raised by Adeleke and the PDP at the trial level amounted to the detail of a fair hearing and rendered the entire proceeding nullity.

Reacting in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, Governor Fintiri said Adeleke’s victory has laid to rest all matters arising from the last governorship election in the state.

He stated that It is time for Osun people from all political parties and all ethnic subgroups to rise and support the governor

to deliver on his mandate.

He wrote: “Congratulations my brother, Governor @AAdeleke_01 of Osun State on your well-deserved victory at the supreme court which has laid to rest all matters arising from the last governorship election in the state.

“It is time for Osun people from all political parties and all ethnic subgroups to rise and support Governor @AAdeleke_01 to deliver on his mandate. Congratulations your excellency!”