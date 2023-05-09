Sanwo-Olu Hails Victor Osimhen After Breaking Huge Record

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has hailed Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after he broke the 24-year-old record of being the African with the most goals in Italian Serie A history.

Recall that Osimhen tied Weah for the most African goals in Serie A when he scored an equalizer against Udinese on Thursday.

The goal also confirmed Napoli as the champions of the Italian Seria A for the first time in 33 years.

On Sunday, Osimhen became the most prolific African goalscorer in Serie A history with the lone goal he scored in Napoli’s 1-0 triumph over Fiorentina at the Diego Maradona stadium.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos State governor via his Twitter page on Monday congratulated the international striker for being the highest scoring African in the league.

His tweets read: “So many stories begin in Lagos and it’s always a moment of pride for me to see young people from our city achieving great things.

“A big congratulations to Victor Osimhen @victorosimhen9 on blazing the trail in the Serie A goal scoring charts, leading your team to the league title as well as breaking George Weah’s record as the highest scoring African in the league.

“As someone who talks about his humble roots in Lagos and continues to give back in amazing ways, we say keep flying the flag of Nigeria high with your impressive performances for Napoli.

“I look forward to working together soon to take football in Lagos to greater heights.”