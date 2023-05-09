Russian Woman Arrested For Hiring Assassin To Kill Her Children Over Inheritance

Krasnoyarskoye Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has confirmed the arrest of a widow for planning the death of her children using a hired assassin.

The 67-year-old woman, according to Metro UK, had ordered the murder of her son and two daughters to become the sole owner of a family property.

Her plot was, however, busted, and she was arrested by the police in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia’s second-largest city, Naija News understands.

The Russian woman was said to have plotted the devilish act with a friend who assisted her in finding an assassin.

Her alleged deception was revealed on the day the hired killer was supposed to kill one of her daughters and get the final payment for his job.

A photo shared by the police during the investigation shows a pile of cash that the widow allegedly took out to pay the assassin for his job.

“Employees of the criminal investigation department of the Krasnoyarskoye Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia detained a suspect in organising the murder of her children.

“Operatives received information that a resident of the regional center, born in 1956, wishing to remain the sole owner of real estate, ordered the murder of her son, born in 1978, and daughters born in 1974,” a ministry statement said.

The woman is still under investigation as of reporting time and would be made to face the wrath of the law afterwards.