Respite As Organised Labour Suspend Strike In Imo

The National leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have agreed to suspend their ongoing industrial action in Imo State.

Recall that organized Labour, last week Wednesday declared an indefinite strike in the state over the disruption of the workers’ day celebration by thugs alleged to be working for the government.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the state government and the unions on Monday, the suspension of the strike was to enable a peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues in an atmosphere of mutuality.

Naija News reports that the MoU was signed by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu, and the Attorney General of the state, Cyprian Charles Akaolisa, on the government side, and the 4-man delegate sent from the national leadership of NLC and TUC.

According to MoU, the tripartite committee will look into the areas of disagreement and misunderstanding between the government and labour and resolve the issues expeditiously.

The two parties also condemned the circumstances that led to the alleged disruption of the NLC delegates’ conference and the disruption of the May Day celebration in Imo.

The MoU reads: “Following the strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, and, the subsequent suit filed at the industrial court in an effort by both parties to resolve the impasse for industrial harmony to reign in the state, all parties have resolved and agreed as follows.

“That a tripartite committee of the representatives of the state government, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress headed by the secretary to the state government should expeditiously look into the areas of disagreement and or misunderstanding between government and labour and resolve same.

“While the government is not culpable, it undertakes to seek ways to remediate those who may have suffered confirmed losses as a result of the aforementioned disruptions.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress agree to suspend its ongoing industrial action in Imo state to enable peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues in an atmosphere of mutuality.

“Both parties undertake not to punish any worker or official as a result of his/her actions or inactions arising from this industrial action.”