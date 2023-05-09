Presidential Tribunal: Anxiety As Court Resumes Hearing On Atiku, APM’s Petitions Against Tinubu

There was anxiety on Tuesday morning as lawyers arrived at the premise of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja to continue hearing the arguments about the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections.

Naija News reports that the pre-hearing of the Presidential Election Tribunal started on Monday with petitions from the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) been presented.

After sessions of the pre-hearing on Monday, a panel of five judges led by Justice Haruna Tsamman, however, shifted the pre-hearing of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and PDP to Tuesday, May 9, 2023, while the pre-hearing of the Obi and his party was shifted to Wednesday.

The tribunal is getting set to begin hearing in Atiku and APM’s petitions.

As of reporting time, some lawyers have arrived at the court as well as respondents in the case for the day’s proceedings.

Naija News reports that one of the highlights at the kickoff of the tribunal yesterday was the dismissal of the petition filed by Action Alliance against the victory of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The petition was dismissed after its withdrawal by the party.