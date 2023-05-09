Police React As IPOB Orders Sit-at-home In Southeast State

Ebonyi State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has said that the sit-at-home order in the state by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) cannot stand.

Naija News understands that the proscribed group led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had declared a sit-at-home in all ‘Biafralands’ from May 8 through May 11.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki on Monday by the Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the force asked residents in the state to discountenance the sit-at-home order by the agitators.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, CP Faleye Olaleye, describing the order as unconstitutional and unlawful.

It reads: “Police is aware of the statement in circulation by a group that called itself, Indigenous People of Biafra asking people to observe a Sit-at-home from May 8 to May 11, 2023, for a reason best known to them.

“The order is unconstitutional, unlawful and cannot stand.

“We, therefore, enjoin the good people of Ebonyi to discountenance the order and go about their lawful business without fear of intimidation as the Police is more prepared to provide them with maximum protection for their safety.”

The commissioner also urged members of the public to oblige the force with information about threats to their safety in the state.

“We assure you that the command shall continue to be resilient in its determination to ensure criminal elements are denied the space to carry out their unlawful activities in the state,” the police command assured.