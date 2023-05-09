PDP Take Bold Decision On G-5 Governors, Fayose, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has acted positively towards members of the G-5 (five aggrieved governors of the party) ahead of a scheduled meeting on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Recall that members of the G-5, also known as the Integrity Group led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, openly disapproved of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate in the just concluded 2023 general elections.

One of their reasons for refusing to support Atiku was because Atiku and the party leadership disagreed with their bid to have the party national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, sacked and replaced.

However, months after the general elections, PDP Governors Forum organized a banquet and decided to invite members of the G5 to the event scheduled for tomorrow.

Naija News understands that the event was meant to honour past, present and newly elected governors on the platform of the country’s main opposition party.

In a statement issued today by its Director General, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, the Forum said the ceremony also welcomes newly elected PDP governors and sends forth the outgoing ones.

It listed the current governors to be honoured apart from Wike to include Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is Chairman of the Forum; Okezie Ikpeazu of (Abia State), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom State); Samuel Ortom (Benue State), Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State who is members of the G5; Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta State), and Darius Dickson Ishaku (Taraba State).

Also to be honoured are three re-elected PDP governors, including Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

The newly elected PDP governors expected to be welcomed include Umo Bassey Eno (Akwa Ibom), Peter Ndubusi Mbah (Enugu State), Agbu Kefas (Taraba State), Ameopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State).

The party also wished to formally send forth past Chairmen of the Forum, including Segun Mimiko, Fayose, Dankwambo and Seriake Dickson.

It added that the event would feature a discussion on “Good Governance at the Sub-National Level: Issues, Perspectives, Expectations and Outcomes”, which will lay out the challenges facing governance at the sub-national level and possible solutions and is to be presented by Dr Muda Yusuf, a renowned economist, as Guest Speaker.

The statement added: “It is expected to be a star-studded event as invitations have been extended to the Acting PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Iliya Damagum and Members of the PDP National Working Committee, 2003 PDP Presidential Candidate and Former Vice President, H.E. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON and H.E. Namadi Sambo, GCON, Former Vice President, Former PDP Governors, Current and Former PDP Presiding/Principal Officers of the National Assembly, Party Leaders, Stakeholders, friends and well-wishers.

“The programme will serve as an opportunity for PDP leaders, stakeholders and members to come together, since after the general election.”