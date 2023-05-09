Obaseki Approves 13th-month Salary For Edo State Workers

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has approved the 13th-month salary for workers in his State.

The Govermor announced the development on Monday while interacting with civil and public servants between levels 8 and 17 at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He announced the payment of 13th-month salary to Edo civil and public servants this year while also calling for the collaboration of the workers to ensure the sustainability of ongoing reforms by his administration to guarantee improved livelihood for the people and economic prosperity for the State.

Obaseki praised the workers for supporting his administration over the last six years and assured them of the development of the Benin Port and other projects.

He said, “You have asked for a 13th-month salary to be paid to you in December. We will do it but between now and December, how will you pay the state government back?

“I am here today to say thank you for your support. When I look back, I know I have people. You have supported me for the past six and a half years.

“I thank you for coming out to vote during the last election to sustain our developmental strides in Edo State. Our focus should be on how to sustain our developmental strides in the state.

“All that I have done in the last six and half years is to put you where you really should belong because you are the heart and the engine of Edo State.”

The governor added, “Our focus is on how to ensure the sustainability of the reforms we have embarked on and you need to play an active part in this journey. We want Edo to be a model for the nation and give the nation hope.

“I appreciate the efforts you have put in to ensure the state develops. You must participate in the reforms and must be trained and retrained. We should ensure that the next leader of the State will not take us back.”