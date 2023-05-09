New York City Mayor To Visit Nigeria, Meet State Governors

The New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, is expected to visit Nigeria this weekend.

Naija News understands that the trip to Nigeria was part of Adams’ Africa tour, and reports are that he would be attending the next meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum during the visit.

The development was disclosed in a statement on Monday by Nigeria’s Consul-General in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija.

Egopija said: “He will be visiting the Minister of FCT to commence a sister-city relationship between the city of Abuja and New York.”

According to him, a sister city or a twin town relationship is a form of legal or social agreement between two geographically and politically distinct localities to promote cultural and commercial ties.

Adams is also scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as meet with the business community in the FCT.

Egopija had, during a meeting in January briefed Adams on areas of interest in the sister-city relationship with New York.

He said: “We have started an engagement on the need to have the sister-city relationship between the City of New York and the FCT.

“We want a situation whereby the city of Abuja and New York are able to partner in areas of education, fire service, medical support and other social services.

“Also, regarding cultural engagement, the Mayor has taken due note of my suggestion and said the city would be willing to collaborate with the mission, especially as it relates to our desire to promote the ‘Seki Dance’.

“The Seki Dance troupe and America Tap dance have a similarity; the origin of America Tap dance has been attributed to come from Niger Delta region of Nigeria,’’ Egopija told journalists in Abuja yesterday.