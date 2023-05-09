N2.2 Billion Fraud: Court Okays Fayose Foreign Medical Trip

Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has permitted former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose to travel for medical treatment.

The permission was granted following an application by Fayose’s lawyer, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), who was represented at the Monday proceedings by Mr. Ahmed T.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been trying Fayose, alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited, since 2018, after he finished his second term in office as governor.

The EFCC accused him of laundering N2.2bn, which he allegedly used to prosecute his election in 2014.

In the charges, the EFCC alleged, among others, that Fayose, on June 17, 2014, “took possession of the sum of N1, 219, 000,000 to fund your 2014 governorship campaign in Ekiti State, which you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing.”

The ex-governor was also alleged to have on the same day “received a cash payment of $5,000,000 from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the then Minister of State for Defence, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 1 and 16(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.”

At Monday’s proceedings, the case was stalled as Obanikoro, who had been testifying as the 12th prosecution witness, was absent from court.

The EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), prayed for an adjournment, which was not opposed by the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) and Mr. Ahmed T.

Fayose’s lawyer informed the court of an application by his client seeking leave of the court for a medical trip.

Justice Aneke granted the application and adjourned further proceedings till June 6.