‘My Teachers Told Me I’ll Never Become Anything In Life’ – Ayra Starr

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has recalled how her female high school teachers said she would never become anything in life.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known via her social media page, stating the teacher will usually gather around her, punish her, and speak ill of her, due to a painted fingernail.

According to Ayra, even after serving the punishment, she was always confident that she will make it in life while shedding tears.

In her words: “I remember when all my female teachers gathered and knelt me down to tell me I’ll never be anything in life just because I painted one fingernail pink, but even back then with the tears in my eyes I always knew was the shit.”

Reason I Want To Collab With Rihanna

Meanwhile, Ayra Starr, has revealed the reason she would love to do a collaboration with Barbadian singer, Rihanna.

Naija News reports that Ayrra while featuring on Elle’s Game of Song Association, said collaborating with Rihanna has been her childhood dream.

The singer also showered praises on Rihanna for instilling confidence in her adding she loves everything about her.

Ayra said: “My dream collab is Rihanna. That’s like my number one dream collab because I grew up listening to Rihanna. She’s my queen. I love her, I love her music. She makes me feel confident when I listen to her. I just love Rihanna. Everything Rihanna, I love it.”