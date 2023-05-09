Live Update: Presidential Tribunal Hears Atiku’s Case Against Tinubu, INEC

The pre-hearing of the Presidential Election Tribunal on Monday commenced in Abuja, with petitions from the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) been presented.

A panel of five judges led by Justice Haruna Tsamman, however, shifted the pre-hearing of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and PDP to today (Tuesday).

While the pre-hearing of the Obi and his party was shifted to Wednesday.

Naija News on Monday reported that Action Alliance (AA)’s lawyer, Mr Maduabuchi informed the court of his application seeking to withdraw his client’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory.

Following the decision of AA to withdraw its petition, the court dismissed the suit.

The Presidential Election Tribunal has commenced proceedings to hear Atiku and APM’s petition against Tinubu.

The presiding justice, Justice Tsammani has adjourned APM’s petition against Tinubu to Thursday, May 11 to enable parties to look at the applications and pre-hearing issues they would be objecting to and those they won’t be.

He added that all applications will be determined during the next pre-hearing session

Naija News promises to update you as the proceedings at the Presidential Election Tribunal continue.