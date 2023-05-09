Kogi Guber: Ex-Lawmaker Cries Out, Alleges Death Threat For Backing APC Candidate

A former lawmaker, Friday Sani Makama, alleged receiving a series of death threats since he affirmed his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election.

Naija News reports that the governorship election in Kogi State is scheduled for November 11.

However, ahead of the poll, Makama is said to have backed the APC flagbearer, Usman Ododo, who is the favourite of the outgoing Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Earlier, during an interview, Makama declared that his people (the Igala in Kogi East) are not ready to take over the leadership of the State.

His comment possibly had not settled down well with his kindred who he alleged had been sending him threats after he pledged his loyalty to the APC candidate.

Daily Post quoted Makama saying he was deeply sad with the recent development and urged the law enforcement agencies to ensure that those behind the death threat are arrested and prosecuted.

Makama, who also shared a recorded audio version of the alleged threat to his personal assistant, vowed that nothing would stop him from supporting the government of Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The statement reads: “Democracy is simply a theory which simply suggests the right to choose on who to represent you or govern you but the reverse is the case in Kogi State as enemies of the state have turned this right to the killing of anybody who is perceived to be against them.

“Ever since the primaries of the APC Kogi State, which His Excellency Usman Ododo won, those opposed to the Government of Alh. Yahaya Bello has shifted their anger on me for supporting Alhaji Usman Ododo.

“Last week, a lawyer for one of the contestants wrote a petition against me to the Inspector-General of Police and without waiting for the approval of the petition, the new dimension became this threat to my life.

“They have continued to believe that I am the only problem to them from the Eastern part of Kogi State and must go down at all cost.

“This press statement has become imperative in order to inform the public about the demonic plans against me while I urge security agencies to take proactive action to prevent the ugly plan.”