Kanayo O. Kanayo Reveals Why Nigeria Is Not Moving Forward, Applauds Tiwa Savage

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has applauded Nigerian female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, following the outstanding performance at King Charles’ coronation in the United Kingdom.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tiwa Savage, joined several global superstars on Sunday night, to thrill guests at the historic coronation concert of King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the thespian said, the ‘Somebody’s son’ crooner deserves all the accolades, stating she was looking radiant and full of charisma at the event

According to Kanayo, Tiwa Savage represented Nigeria during her performance and people were not concerned about her state, religion, or ethnicity but were focused on the fact that she is a Nigerian and a musician.

He added that for Nigeria to move forward, people must avoid emphasizing on religion and tribe of other people.

In his words, “Did you see Tiwa Savage’s performance at King Charles’ coronation, she is looking radiant and charismatic, nobody asked her if she was from Delta state or Lagos or any other part of Nigeria. She was just a Nigerian and a musician.

“You can now see why Nigeria is not moving. If it’s in Nigeria, what religion does she belong to? what state does she come from? We need to have rethink.

“This is why Nigeria is not moving. If we want it to move forward, leadership must begin to understand that it’s what you have here that moves it forward. Thank you, Tiwa for making us proud.

“To move this country forward, we must de-emphasize religion, tribe, etc. Kudos to @tiwasavage”.