NECO Postpones Entrance Examination For Gifted Children

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the date for the conduct of its 2023 entrance examination for gifted and talented children into the Federal Government Academy, Suleja.

Naija News understands that the examination was earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In a statement, however, issued on Tuesday (today), NECO said the examination will now hold on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

“The Examination was rescheduled to enable more candidates to register for the examination following a request by some stakeholders for an extension of the registration period,” a statement by the examination body noted.

The examination body on its website described the academy as “a training ground for moulding the gifted and talented children of Nigeria. It provides enormous opportunities for outstanding gifted students to develop their potential in the interest of nation building and technological development.”

NECO further stated that beneficiary students enjoy scholarships such as tuition fee waivers, external examination fee waivers, and free feeding among others.

“All candidates, parents, guardians and other relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination. The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination,” the statement added.