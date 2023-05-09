It Is Worrisome That You Have Remained Silent – Uche Maduagwu Sends Message To Pete Edochie

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has called out his veteran colleague, Pete Edochie for choosing to keep silent on the marital crisis in his son, Yul Edochie’s home.

Naija News recalls that, Edochie had shared a video on his Facebook page of his second wife, Judy Austin thanking God over his protection on her life and safe delivery of her baby weeks after her co-wife, May lost her first son, Kambilichukwu.

The video was trailed with heavy criticism from netizens who berated Austin for being inconsiderate towards the plight of the first wife.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Uche lamented that it was unheard of in Igbo land that a second wife would be celebrating the safe delivery of her child while the first one is still in mourning.

He noted that Pete Edochie’s silence over the matter calls for serious concern.

The thespian wrote, “Dear Sir PETE, your continuous SILENCE on this matter is unbelievably Worrisome, talk to your Pikin. Never in the History of African Culture, especially in the IGBO Tradition has something like this happened that 1st IYAWO go Dey Mourn her Pikin, and Husband go post video of 2nd IYAWO Jubilating and Thanking God for safe Delivery of her Pikin, is this a JOKE or what?”