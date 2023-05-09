‘I Need A Private Jet’ – Tiwa Savage 

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has said she desires to own a private jet.

Naija News reports that the musician took to her Instastory to make her desires known on Monday.

Her submission comes after her performance at the coronation concert of King Charles III on the evening of Saturday, May 6.

The mother of one in a video she posted on her insta-blog showed a lineup of luggage which were a total of 14.

“I’ve told you, people, I need a PJ. Anyway, thank you, England. And we are off again,” she captioned.

King Charles Applauds Tiwa Savage’s Performance At Coronation Concert

King Charles III was caught on camera applauding Tiwa Savage’s performance at his coronation concert held on Sunday night.

Naija News had earlier reports that Tiwa Savage, joined several global superstars on Sunday night, to thrill guests at the historic coronation concert of King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Clad in a full green-coloured taffeta fabric with an extension sweeping the stage behind her, Tiwa stunned the crowd as she performed ‘Key to the Kingdom’ her hit song.

On Monday, she relished her performance at the concert, stating that she would one day tell her son about it.

“One day, I will tell my son that this is ‘Tiwa Savage,’” she tweeted.

The concert also featured performances from global music icons like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Paloma Faith, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench, Andrea Bocelli, and Sir Bryn Terfel.