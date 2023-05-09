Davido Reacts As Supreme Court Affirms His Uncle As Osun Governor

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has hailed the affirmation of the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State by the Supreme Court.

Naija News earlier reported that the apex court on Tuesday affirmed Adeleke, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election, as the Osun Governor.

The five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Adeleke as governor of Osun state.

In the judgement read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that Oyetola failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of overvoting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The panel also unanimously held that the failure of the election tribunal in Osun to consider the preliminary objections raised by Adeleke and the PDP at the trial level amounted to the detail of a fair hearing and rendered the entire proceeding nullity.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, Davido said his uncle will continue to shock his detractors.

He wrote: “We go Dey shock dem like high tension!!@AAdeleke_01 🇳🇬🙏🏾💡”