Buhari’s Aide Congratulates Adeleke Over Supreme Court’s Victory, Makes Demand

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke over his victory at the Supreme Court.

Naija News earlier reported that the apex court on Tuesday affirmed Adeleke, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election, as the Osun Governor.

The five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Adeleke as governor of Osun state.

In the judgement read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that Oyetola failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of overvoting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The panel also unanimously held that the failure of the election tribunal in Osun to consider the preliminary objections raised by Adeleke and the PDP at the trial level amounted to the detail of a fair hearing and rendered the entire proceeding nullity.

Reacting via his Twitter page on Tuesday, Ahmad said he hopes the opposition parties will also congratulate the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) when the party wins at the presidential tribunal.

He wrote: “Congratulations to H.E. Ademola Adeleke, who has just been affirmed by the Supreme Court as the elected governor of Osun State.

“I do hope our neighbours will also congratulate us on our yet another victory.”