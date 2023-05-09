Atiku’s Aide ‘Attacked’ Over Video Showing His Entrance At Presidential Tribunal

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has come under heavy criticism after he posted a video showing a fellow lawyer opening the vehicle door for him.

Attending the first day of the presidential election tribunal in Abuja on Monday, Bwala, who is a lawyer, turned up at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal located inside the Court of Appeal in a Toyota Land Cruiser at about 9:15 am.

At the hit of the brake, a fellow lawyer dressed in his white and black legal garb alighted from the front door to open the next door for Bwala who dashed toward a courtroom.

Bwala posted the video on his Twitter page with a caption that reads: “We are here, the D day. Officially commenced today. We pray for peaceful and professional presidential election proceedings.”

The 22-second video clip generated several reactions on Twitter with many criticising him for allowing or making a fellow lawyer to open the SUV door for him.

Many pointed out that Bwala who practices as a lawyer in the United Kingdom is supposed to be familiar with and uphold the global standards of the profession.

While some chided him for breaching ethical codes, others slammed him over his failure to know what is wrong or right.

See some of the reactions online below.

The fact that you watched this cringeworthy video and found nothing wrong with posting it, is quite telling. https://t.co/AneCKGikhh — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) May 8, 2023

This is disgraceful, Daniel. I guess you're a senior lawyer, so you're familiar with Rule 26 of the Rules of Professional Conduct in the Legal Profession: "LAWYER SHALL TREAT ONE ANOTHER WITH RESPECT".

Turning another lawyer into an orderly offends the Rules. https://t.co/wUslT64dMw — Dr Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) May 8, 2023

Daniel sef don large ooo 😁😁😁 Atiku money is sweet — Elphizzy (@Iamharphyz) May 8, 2023

As a lawyer I find this uncomfortable to watch. A lawyer who is called to the same bar as you, who can actually argue on the opposite side is the one who opens your door and closes it. And you are not even yet a big politician or dictator o. This weirdness needs to stop. https://t.co/VtfpaVcb5f — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) May 8, 2023

I have watched this several times and each time I watch it, it’s funny.😂 — Amina M. Abdullahi (@Mvnaaa___) May 8, 2023

A lawyer opening door for a fellow lawyer is strange to see. — Desmond Orisewezie (@DesmondOrisTobe) May 8, 2023

Do you have a problem with your right hand? Why did you wait for another lawyer to open the car door for you? — Promise Monday (@promisemonday_) May 8, 2023

Dear D.H Bwala Esq., Please consider taking down this video. It is distasteful to see that you don’t see anything wrong with using your junior colleague as a personal staff (orderly or security man) beyond the limits of his professional responsibilities Please do the needful https://t.co/0bKrVDnReh — Adewale Fajana (@adewalefajana) May 8, 2023