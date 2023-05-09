Connect with us

Atiku’s Aide ‘Attacked’ Over Video Showing His Entrance At Presidential Tribunal

4 hours ago

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has come under heavy criticism after he posted a video showing a fellow lawyer opening the vehicle door for him.

Attending the first day of the presidential election tribunal in Abuja on Monday, Bwala, who is a lawyer, turned up at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal located inside the Court of Appeal in a Toyota Land Cruiser at about 9:15 am.

At the hit of the brake, a fellow lawyer dressed in his white and black legal garb alighted from the front door to open the next door for Bwala who dashed toward a courtroom.

Bwala posted the video on his Twitter page with a caption that reads: “We are here, the D day. Officially commenced today. We pray for peaceful and professional presidential election proceedings.”

The 22-second video clip generated several reactions on Twitter with many criticising him for allowing or making a fellow lawyer to open the SUV door for him.

Many pointed out that Bwala who practices as a lawyer in the United Kingdom is supposed to be familiar with and uphold the global standards of the profession.

While some chided him for breaching ethical codes, others slammed him over his failure to know what is wrong or right.

See some of the reactions online below.


